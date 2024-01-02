loading…

International Court of Justice hearings in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo/icj

TEL AVIV – Israeli officials fear the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) will charge Israel with genocide in Gaza.

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, “A senior legal expert working on the issue has in recent days warned top IDF (Israeli colonial forces) officials, including Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi, that there is a real danger the court will issue an order calling on Israel to halt its attacks, noting that Israel is bound by the court's decision.”

In contrast to the International Criminal Court (ICC), which tries individuals, the International Criminal Court (ICJ) or the International Court of Justice resolves legal disputes between countries.

The Court's decision is “final, binding on the parties to a case and without appeal”.

The application for a lawsuit was filed by South Africa on December 29.

South Africa accused Israel of “indiscriminate use of force and forced displacement of the population,” and said Israel's actions in the besieged Gaza Strip constituted “crimes against humanity and war crimes.”

“South Africa has requested that the court discuss the issue in the coming days and issue an interim order against Israel calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” the Haaretz report said.

Prof Eliav Lieblich, an international law expert at Tel Aviv University, told Haaretz that South Africa's complaints should be taken seriously.

“Extremist statements by senior Israeli officials could be seen as evidence of intent to harm Gaza's civilian population,” Lieblich said.