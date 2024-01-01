loading…

Buildings destroyed as a result of an Israeli raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, West Bank on December 26, 2023. Photo/Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency

WEST BANK – Israeli troops raided five Palestinian camps in the West Bank in a pre-dawn raid to arrest people that lasted until Sunday morning (31/12/2023).

Israel destroyed infrastructure with bulldozers and clashed with local residents, injuring two people, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The Israeli army attack, which local residents described as one of the largest, was carried out on Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps,” said an Anadolu correspondent on the ground.

“The Israeli army recorded and publicized the demolition of the house, with two Palestinians suffering minor injuries during the clashes,” he explained.

Israeli troops also raided the Askar camp in Nablus, the Aqabat Jaber camp in Jericho, and the Fawwar camp south of Hebron.

“Military vehicles accompanied by two bulldozers stormed the Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps overnight, destroying the residents' infrastructure. “Snipers were also deployed on the roofs of houses,” an eyewitness told Anadolu.

Witnesses said soldiers carried out searches and entered dozens of homes for “investigations” which caused Palestinians to resist which led to clashes.

However, Palestinian groups announced their fighters had targeted Israeli troops with bullets and explosive devices.

Meanwhile, Palestine TV reported, “Israeli troops were targeted at the entrance to the Tulkarem camp with high-explosive bombs.”