Israel has begun to withdraw tanks from the area of ​​Gaza city and the northern Strip, but the war is not about to end: it is just a change in tactics. An Israeli official told the Reuters news agency anonymously that military operations in Gaza will soon enter their third phase, expected to last approximately six months.

As part of this rotation, some troops will be withdrawn to reinvigorate the Israeli economy: this is because the massive mobilization of around 300 thousand people has slowed down the country's activities in many sectors. Other troops will instead be moved to the northern border with Lebanon, where there is fear of an intensification of the clash with the Shiite paramilitary group Hezbollah.

The official said the first phase of the war, which began soon after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, focused on airstrikes to clear the way for troops and operations to try to evacuate civilian populations in specific areas. The second phase is instead represented by the land offensive, which began on 27 October. The third phase, which is about to begin, will be characterized by raids against Hamas men in the Strip, according to the official.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas attacks in southern Israel on October 7, in which around 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were kidnapped by the terrorist group. Of the latter, around 110 were freed, almost all as part of an exchange with 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health (controlled by Hamas), over 20 thousand people have been killed in the Strip since the beginning of the war.