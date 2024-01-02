loading…

Israeli soldiers load artillery on the Gaza border, December 31, 2023. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – The Palestinian movement Hamas, through the intermediary of Qatar and Egypt, submitted its proposal for a new prisoner deal to Israel, but the Zionist state rejected it.

The Axios news portal reported this on Monday (1/1/2023), citing Israeli officials and sources.

“At the same time, an Israeli official noted Hamas' offer showed the movement was ready to negotiate a new hostage deal, even as fighting continues in the Gaza Strip,” the report said.

Hamas' proposal includes a three-step process, according to the report. Each phase provided a lull in hostilities for more than a month in exchange for the release of hostages.

“As part of the first phase of the agreement, Israel was asked to withdraw its troops from Gaza in exchange for the release of around 40 hostages,” the report said.

The Hamas proposal states, “The final stage is the release of Israeli soldiers detained in the Gaza Strip and ending the war in the enclave.”

“The proposal we received from Hamas on Sunday was completely unreasonable and we asked the mediators to try and come up with a more acceptable proposal. “They are working on it and let's see what happens… Negotiations have not stalled anymore but they have not made any significant progress either,” the Israeli official was quoted as saying by the news portal.

On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip as its fighters breached the border, attacking civilian neighborhoods and military bases.

As a result, 1,200 people in Israel were killed and around 240 others were kidnapped. Israel launched a counteroffensive, ordering a total blockade of Gaza and initiating a ground offensive into the Palestinian enclave with the aim of eliminating Hamas fighters.

Israel's racist colonial regime has killed more than 21,800 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children. Now Israel is being sued at the International Court of Justice for genocide in the Palestinian territories.

On November 24, Qatar brokered an agreement between Israel and Hamas regarding a temporary humanitarian pause and exchange of some prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The humanitarian pause has been extended several times and ended on December 1. More than 100 hostages are believed to still be held by Hamas in Gaza.

(she)