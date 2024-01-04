loading…

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/wikimedia

TEL AVIV – The Israeli government is increasingly adopting “voluntary” resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza as official policy.

A high-ranking Israeli official revealed that his party had been involved in discussions with many countries regarding the potential for ethnic cleansing of Palestine.

According to the Times of Israel, Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition is quietly exploring accepting thousands of migrants from Gaza, with the Democratic Republic of Congo being one of the countries under consideration.

“Congo would be willing to accept migrants and we are in talks with other parties,” said a senior source in the cabinet of Israel's racist colonial regime.

In a Likud faction meeting on Monday, Netanyahu announced he was actively involved in organizing the voluntary migration of Gazans to other countries.

“Our problem is to find countries that are willing to accept Gazans and we are working on that,” Netanyahu said.

Likud member of the Knesset Danny Danon stated, “The world is already discussing the possibility of voluntary migration.”

In response, Netanyahu acknowledged the challenge of finding countries willing to accept Palestinians, but emphasized what he described as ongoing efforts in this regard.

Despite these discussions, the idea of ​​voluntary migration met with widespread resistance from the international community.