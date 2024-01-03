loading…

Hamas Deputy Chairman Saleh Al-Arouri is one of the founders of the Al Qassam Brigades. Photo/REUTERS

BEIRUT – Israel killed Hamas Deputy Chairman Saleh al-Arouri on Tuesday (2/1/2024), in a targeted attack in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

This news was revealed by officials of the Palestinian movement Hamas. Footage shared on social media showed the burning wreckage of several vehicles in southern Beirut, as crowds gathered nearby after the attack.

Dahiyeh, where the blast occurred, is largely a residential neighborhood but also serves as a stronghold of Lebanon's armed movement, Hezbollah, and is also a Hamas office.

There was no confirmation as to who else might have died in the attack, but Hamas said two commanders of the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, were also killed.

Hamas' Al Aqsa TV then reported the names of the two killed commanders, Samir Findi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqraa Abu Ammar.

Lebanese Prime Minister (PM) Najib Mikati condemned the explosion and called it “Israel's new crime”.

So far, Israel has not commented on the killing. Israel reportedly carries out many killings in other countries, as if it were its own sovereign territory.

Last month, Arouri told Al Jazeera Arabic that Hamas would not discuss a prisoner exchange deal before Israel ended its offensive on Gaza, now in its 88th day.

“The resistance is ready to face all military scenarios,” he stressed. “There is no fear or worry for the resistance group. They will win.”