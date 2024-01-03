loading…

Israel has killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri through a drone strike in Beirut, Lebanon. The Hezbollah group vowed revenge. Photo/REUTERS

BEIRUT – Lebanon's Hezbollah group has vowed revenge after Israel kill the representative of the leader Hamas Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.

“We emphasize that this crime will never pass without response and punishment,” said the Lebanese armed group in a statement reported by Middle East Eye, Wednesday (3/1/2024).

“We consider the crime of killing Saleh al-Arouri and his associates in the heart of Dahiyeh Beirut a dangerous aggression against Lebanon and its people, security, sovereignty and resistance,” continued Hezbollah's statement.

Hezbollah added that the killing of Arouri, which occurred via a drone strike that also killed two al-Qassam Brigades commanders, was a serious attack on Lebanon. The group said it was ready to take action.

“The criminal enemy—who after ninety days of crime, murder and destruction was unable to conquer Gaza—is resorting to a policy of murder,” Hezbollah said.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said his country's military was at a very high level of readiness in all arenas, in defense and offense, as the country braced for retaliation from Hezbollah.

“We are at a high level of preparedness to deal with any scenario,” Hagari said, without acknowledging the attack on Arouri.

Hours after the killing, Hezbollah said it hit a group of Israeli soldiers near the vicinity of Marj with missiles — the first cross-border fire the group had fired since Arouri was killed.

Hezbollah said the attack took place opposite the town of Markaba on the Lebanese border.