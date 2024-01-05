loading…

Israel has dropped 65,000 tons of bombs on Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel has dropped more than 45,000 bombs on Gaza weighing more than 65,000 tons. However, the Zionist army has not been able to defeat Hamas. Why?

“Occupation aircraft dropped more than 45,000 missiles and giant bombs, some of them weighing 2,000 pounds of explosives, during the comprehensive genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, deliberately targeting entire residential areas,” the Gaza Media Office said, reported by Middle East Monitor.

“The weight of the explosives dropped by the army on the Gaza Strip exceeded 65,000 tons, greater than the weight and power of three nuclear bombs such as those dropped on the city of Hiroshima, Japan.”

The Gaza Media Office said about “two-thirds of these bombs and missiles… were untargeted and imprecise, commonly known as stupid bombs.”

The report pointed out that the use of such bombs demonstrated “the deliberate targeting of indiscriminate and unjustified killing by the occupation, a clear and explicit violation of international law and various international conventions.”

The office documented Israel's use of some nine internationally banned bombs and missiles against civilians, children and women.

The bombs identified by the office include bunker buster bombs (BLU-113), (BLU-109), (SDBS), American type (GBU-28), guided by GPS systems to destroy infrastructure, white phosphorus, smart bombs, and Gudum's Halberd missile.

The Gaza Media Office said the bomb caused “mass murder and injury in a matter of seconds, in addition to causing permanent damage to the injured, such as disfigurement and disfigurement, as well as environmental risks due to the release of toxic materials containing radiation.”

(ahm)