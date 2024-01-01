loading…

The Gaza war will continue in 2024. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli military estimates that the conflict in Gaza will continue throughout 2024. Hamas will not give up fighting the Zionist army.

In a New Year's message, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said the troop deployment was being adjusted to prepare for “prolonged fighting”.

He said some teams – especially reserve teams – would be withdrawn so they could regroup.

“This adaptation is intended to ensure planning and preparation for continuing the war in 2024,” he said, as reported by the BBC.

“The IDF must plan ahead based on the understanding that there will be additional missions and fighting will continue for the rest of the year.”

He said that some reserve troops would leave Gaza “as soon as this week” to allow them to “recharge ahead of upcoming operations”.

More than 21,800 people have been killed in Gaza – mostly children and women – during 11 weeks of fighting, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The latest war was sparked by an unprecedented cross-border attack by the Hamas armed group in southern Israel on October 7, which left 1,200 people dead – mostly civilians – and about 240 others taken hostage.

Israel continued to bombard Gaza until the end of the dark year in the region.

At least 48 Palestinians were killed in overnight bombings in Gaza City on Sunday, the health ministry in Gaza said, and many remain buried under rubble.