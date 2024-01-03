loading…

Israel claims to be in the middle of World War III against radical Islamic leaders in Iran. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israel claiming to be in the middle World War III, where his opponent is a radical Islamic leader in Iran. This claim was made by the new Zionist Minister of Foreign Affairs, Israel Katz.

Katz was just sworn in on Tuesday and has already started his first day on the job.

“We are in the middle of World War III against a radical Islamic leader in Iran, whose tentacles are already in Europe,” said Katz.

He delivered a speech at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where officials welcomed his return to the office he left in 2020 after holding the post for a year.

Katz noted that he left in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and returned in the midst of war, not only against Hamas, but also against violent radical ideology.

“This doesn't look like World War I or World War II,” he said, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Wednesday (3/1/2024).

Israel is not alone in this, he said, explaining that Israel is on the front lines of the war, which also pits moderate Arab states against Iran.

He blamed the Islamic Republic of Iran for Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, and explained that the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance group was trying to thwart Saudi Arabia's peace settlement with Israel.

“We are in the midst of a dream of regional peace and that is why Iran is doing what they are doing,” he said.