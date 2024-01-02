loading…

Armored vehicles of Israeli colonial forces are seen during ground operations in Gaza, November 1, 2023. Photo/idf

TEL AVIV – Israel will continue to wage war in Gaza throughout 2024, according to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Sunday (31/12/2023).

Describing a strategic shift in what he called “smart” IDF troop management, Hagari revealed five reserve brigades were removed from combat, with the aim of reviving Israel's economy as the country is mired in a protracted conflict.

“The war aims require a long struggle, and we are preparing for that,” he said.

He explained, “Bringing the reservists home will bring a lot of help to the economy, and will allow them to gain strength for next year's operations, and the fighting will continue and we will need them.”

The IDF spokesperson's remarks followed similar comments from Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu, who warned during a press conference on Saturday that “months more” of fighting remained.

Israel's racist colonial government firmly rejects international appeals for a ceasefire amid the increasing death toll in Gaza.

Israeli bombings have resulted in more than 21,800 Palestinian deaths since Hamas' surprise attack on October 7, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Another 56,000 Palestinians were seriously injured, and 85% of the enclave's approximately 2.3 million residents were forced to flee.

The United States (US) has consistently supported Israel throughout the current stage of the conflict, including by vetoing a UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire.