ISIS claimed responsibility for the massacre that occurred on Wednesday in Kerman, Iran, when at least 84 people were killed in two loud explosions near the cemetery where General Qassem Suleimani, who was long one of the most powerful military Iranians.

With a message on its Telegram channel, ISIS said that the attack was carried out by two suicide bombers, defined as “martyrs”: they approached Suleimani's tomb and activated the explosive belts they were wearing. On Wednesday there were thousands of people in the cemetery area, who had arrived to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the death of the former general. The two attackers were identified as Omar al-Mowahid and Sayefulla al-Mujahid.

The ISIS message denies some previous reconstructions: for example, shortly after the attack the news circulated that the two bombs had been detonated remotely, and that they were quite far from Suleimani's tomb.

According to some US intelligence sources, cited by the New York Times, the attack is not directly linked to Israel or to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip: rather, ISIS may have taken advantage of the unstable situation in the region to attack the 'Iran, a known enemy of his. In a statement the Revolutionary Guards, Iran's most powerful military force of which Suleimani was one of the leaders, described the attack as “revenge” and an attempt to “create insecurity”.

Among other things, ISIS is a Sunni group, while Iran is governed by a Shiite theocracy. ISIS had already carried out several terrorist attacks in the country, the latest being in October 2022, when 15 people were killed by three gunmen at a major Shiite place of worship in the city of Shiraz.