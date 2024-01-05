loading…

ISIS launches suicide bomb attack in Iran. Photo/Reuters

TEHERAN – The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria ( ISIS ) claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions in Iran that killed 84 people and injured many at the memorial of top commander Qassem Soleimani.

In a statement posted on its affiliate Telegram channel, the Sunni Muslim group said two ISIS members had detonated an explosive belt amid a crowd gathered at a cemetery in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Wednesday.

The commemoration marks the fourth anniversary of the death of Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in 2020 by a US drone.

In Washington, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the United States could not doubt ISIS's claim that it was responsible for Wednesday's attack.

Tehran has vowed revenge for the bloodiest attack since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. The twin blasts also injured 284 people, including children.

“Very strong retaliation will be taken against them through the hands of Soleimani's army,” said Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, as reported by Reuters.

Iranian authorities have called for mass protests on Friday (5/1/2024), when funerals for the victims of the twin blasts will be held.

Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps described the attack as a cowardly act aimed at creating insecurity and taking revenge against the nation's deep love and devotion to the Islamic Republic.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi condemned what he called a “heinous and inhumane crime”. Iran's highest authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, vowed revenge for the bombing.