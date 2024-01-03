Isee 2024, here's what changes with the new calculation model

From January 1st, the social assistance landscape in Italy will undergo a significant change with the introduction of the new model Single Substitute Declaration (DSU), essential for the calculation of the Equivalent Economic Situation Indicator (Isee). This update, formalized by decree no. 407 and published on the Ministry of Labor website, introduces crucial changes in the calculation of the ISEE, a fundamental tool for accessing various social benefits and benefits.

One of the most relevant innovations concerns the Inclusion Allowance (Adi), which replaces the Citizenship Income (RdC). The new DSU model considers a more flexible family situation, allowing separated or divorced spouses to be part of the same family unit for ISEE calculation purposes, as long as they share the same home. It is important, however, to remember that the current ISEE declaration must be renewed before it expires to maintain the right to ADI or Support for Training and Work (Sfl). Another significant change concerns university students. The income limit for students' financial independence has been raised from 6,500 to 9,000 euros per year. To be considered independent, students must have had a residence other than that of their family of origin for at least two years and have an adequate income.

The DSU compilation process becomes more digital and integrated. Each adult member of the family unit will have to use a personal digital identity (Spid, Cie or Cns) to access the online ISEE system, thus facilitating the pre-compilation of the necessary data. You can contact a patronage, and now the request can also be forwarded through the Caf, the Tax Assistance Centers

