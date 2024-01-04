loading…

The US government says it does not see Israel carrying out genocide in Gaza, Palestine, even though 22,313 people have been killed since October 7 2023. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) government said it did not see it Israel committing acts of genocide in Gaza, Palestine. This statement is ironic when the death toll as a result of Israel's brutal invasion of the region reached 22,313 people on Thursday (4/1/2024).

The American government's statement was conveyed by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller. This was in response after South Africa launched genocide accusation proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Israel's military operations in the Gaza region.

“These are accusations that should not be taken lightly… we do not see any actions that constitute genocide,” Miller said at a regular press conference, as quoted by Reuters.

“This is the determination of the (US) Department of State,” he added.

He was asked about South Africa's request on Tuesday for the ICJ to issue an urgent order declaring that Israel violated its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The ICJ has scheduled public hearings for January 11 and 12 regarding South Africa's request.

Israel stated that it would defend itself from these accusations.

Israel's crackdown has killed more than 22,000 Palestinians in Gaza, destroyed much of the enclave and exposed its 2.3 million residents to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Miller said he had no judgment on whether war crimes or crimes against humanity had been committed in Gaza.

Washington on Tuesday criticized two Israeli ministers for advocating the resettlement of Palestinians outside Gaza, but said Israel had assured US officials that their statements did not reflect its policy.