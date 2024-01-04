After creating an impressive suit of armor, Tony Stark is forced to change his name at Marvel

Iron Man has allied himself with the X-Men against Orchis

The latest comics published by Marvel have shown a greater approach to Tony Stark to the X-Men. The biggest reason is because Feilongthe leader who commands the Orchis army, appropriated Stark Industries technology with the purpose of extinct the mutant race. Feeling guilty for all the events that had happened, like the brutal massacre of the X-Men on Krakoa, Iron Man got married with Emma Frostbut everything was a cover to discover the biggest secrets of Orchis.

Part of the discovery they made was the metal known as mysterium, which had incredible properties like adamantium. In the comic Invincible Iron Man #16, Tony Stark decided it was time to make a change, creating the new Mark 72 armor and adopting the code name as Mysterium Man. The secret war he's waging Tony contra Feilong will finally come to a conclusion when Mysterium Man Use your advanced armor to defeat the Sentinels created from the technology of Stark Industries.

Some months ago @Marvel asked me to design the newest iteration of the #IronMan suit, the Mark 72, a.k.a. “The #Mystery Armor”.

Here is the final design I did. pic.twitter.com/rlW9m221x2 — PepeLarraz (@PepeLarraz) December 23, 2023

Tony Stark has been pretending to be completely defeated to go unnoticed in the eyes of Feilong, but now is the time to fight back. Now, the Marvel genius will be able to fight the villain with an impressive new armor created with mysterium.

Iron Man's iconic armor has gone through incredible changes since the creation of the first model known as the Mark 1, which was built in a cave by Tony y To Yinsen. Since then, Iron Man's armor has had significant improvements, which have occurred with the passage of powerful threats from the Marvel Universe. The new Mark 72 is made entirely of the mutant metal mysterium, the perfect suit to face Feilong and his army Sentinels.

The marriage of Tony Stark and Emma Frost has become very intimate, even though it was for convenience to save the X-Men. The truth is that Tony Stark would never have heard of the mysterium if it weren't for Emma, ​​and it's her association with the leader of the X-Men allowing him to access this resource to upgrade his armor. In addition to Emma Frost, Tony He has also trusted his friendships with Ironheart y Starfox to create a fleet of ships that he intends to use in his battle against Orchisand will soon work with Forge to finish shaping it.

