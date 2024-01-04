Suara.com – Iraqi National Team defender, Hussein Ali, is reluctant to underestimate his team's opponents in Group D of the 2023 Asian Cup, including the Indonesian National Team, ahead of the big event.

Hussein Ali conveyed these words shortly after the Indonesian National Team was slaughtered by Libya in a trial match in Turkey, last Tuesday (2/1/2024).

The Indonesian national team did not move when faced with the African representative. In the match at the Mardan Sports Complex, Antalya, Garuda was beaten with a score of 0-4.

Even though his team's potential opponents stumbled in the trial match, Hussein Ali, who now plays for Dutch club SC Heerenveen, does not want to underestimate the Indonesian national team.

According to him, the three teams in Group D of the 2023 Asian Cup both have the ability to make things difficult for the Iraqi national team.

“The fourth group (Group D) is very strong,” said Hussein Ali, quoted from Winwin, Thursday (4/1/2024).

Iraqi National Team players. (X / Iraq National Football Team)

“It was mainly the Japanese team that performed strongly to win the Asian Cup and the latest results are the best proof of that.”

“The Vietnam Team and the Indonesian National Team have also developed a lot,” he added.

Iraq itself had already tested the strength of the Indonesian National Team on the first matchday of Group F of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone last November.

In the match at the Basra International Stadium, the Indonesian National Team was completely destroyed at the hands of Iraq. They lost with a score of 1-5.

Iraq will be the Indonesian national team's first opponent in Group D of the 2023 Asian Cup. The match is scheduled to take place at

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, on January 15.

The 2023 Asian Cup will take place in Qatar. This grand tournament, which is taking part in 24 Asian countries, is scheduled to take place from January 12 to February 10 2024.