Iran, the Interior Minister reviews the death toll at the Kerman cemetery: there are 84

The Iranian Interior Minister, Ahmad Vahidi, has revised the death toll at the Kerman cemetery downwards from 103 to 84 due to the double terrorist explosion, which hit the crowd gathered to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the death of General Qasem Soleimani. According to the Tasnim agency, Vahidi gave this number during visits to the hospitals where those injured in the attack were hospitalized, based on information received from forensic doctors.

READ ALSO: Iran, explosions near Soleimani's tomb: over 100 dead and 140 injured

Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Bagheri: “Israel is engaging in criminal behavior in Gaza”

“The United States considers its own interests as the only point of reference for the legitimacy of international relations.” He says this in an interview with La Stampa Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in light of the work of the conference on Palestine hosted in Tehran at the end of 2023. “The symposium gave continuation to the commitments of various actors at the regional and international level aimed at putting an end to the crimes of the Zionists in Gaza, and also aimed at supporting the Palestinian people – he explains to La Stampa -.

The high-level participation in the conference demonstrated that many governments are sensitive to the crimes committed in the Strip and feel concerned about the Gazans”. According to Bagheri “for years the USA has proposed plans to resolve the Palestinian issue, but they themselves have had to admit its own failure”. This is because of the “criminal behavior” implemented by Israel in Gaza. “Today the world faces a clash between the forces of good and evil, and Iran's responsibility in this arena is crucial” , adds Bagheri. The point is that “it is the Americans themselves who are mainly responsible for the continuation of the conflict and its expansion, through their unbridled support for Israel – he comments -. Therefore, the main responsible for the crimes of the Zionists, after the Zionists themselves, are the USA“. Bagheri calls on all Islamic countries “to guarantee the Palestinians the opportunity to determine their own destiny by putting an end to the war crimes and genocide committed by the Israeli regime”.

Israel – Hamas war, now Tehran ready to react to the attack

“So far Tehran has not reacted to other attacks, but this time it could go differently”. Vali Nasr, professor at Johns Hopkins University in Washington and one of the leading experts in international relations and the Middle East, declared this in an interview with Corriere della Sera, commenting on yesterday's massacre in Kerman near the cemetery where General Qassem is buried Soleimani. “The chosen target has a high symbolic value: the tomb of General Soleimani, eliminated four years ago by the Americans. Soleimani was a leader of the Revolutionary Guards, the Pasdaran. The Iranians will connect the dots: the Kerman bombs arrive immediately after the killing of Saleh al-Arouri (the number two of Hamas, ed.) and Razi Mousavi, another general of the Pasdaran, active in Syria”, reasons Nasr, believing that “the Iranians consider this attack a provocation by Israel”. According to the analyst, with the attacks against al-Arouri and Mousavi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent “a powerful signal” not only to Hamas, but also to Hezbollah and Iran: “see?

We can hit you how and when we want. But the explosions at the cemetery mark a change of scenery. Many innocent people died. It seems like a provocation, indeed.” For Nasr, “Netanyahu is trying to widen the conflict in Gaza, to reach the final showdown with Hezbollah and, above all, with Iran. Naturally this scheme involves the full and total involvement of the United States.” In Tehran, he concludes, “it is clear that they think that this massacre cannot go unpunished. The answer probably won't come right away, but it's hard to imagine it not being there.”

Subscribe to the newsletter