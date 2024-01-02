The Iranian Navy has sent a warship to the Red Sea, where attacks on several cargo ships by the Houthis, a Yemeni Shiite rebel group supported by Iran, have been underway for weeks. The Iranian Tasmin news agency said that the ship sent was the destroyer Alborz, which arrived via the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.

The agency did not specify the reason for the warship's deployment. According to several international newspapers, it could be a response by the Iranian authorities to the military activities of the United States against the Houthis: in recent days, in fact, the United States has said that it shot down two ballistic missiles launched towards a container ship by the Houthi rebels and that it subsequently attacked some their vessels killing crew members.

In recent weeks the Houthis had targeted several commercial ships transiting the Red Sea as an act of retaliation against Israel for its invasion of the Gaza Strip, and had made that stretch of sea increasingly less safe. Due to the Houthi attacks, several commercial companies had suspended transit in the Red Sea.

