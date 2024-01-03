loading…

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani. Photo/@IRIMFA_EN/X

TEHERAN – Iran strongly condemns the Israeli attack that killed Hamas Deputy Chairman Saleh Al-Arouri in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Lebanon's National News Agency previously reported Arouri was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a Hamas office in a neighborhood south of Beirut.

Hamas said Arouri and two commanders of its military wing, the Qassam Brigades, were killed in an attack that left six people dead.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said, “The attack once again proves that the foundation of the Zionist regime is based on terror and crime.”

The Iranian spokesperson condemned the Israeli attack as a “violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” and called on the UN Security Council to take “an immediate and effective response to this terrorist act of the Zionist regime.”

“Arouri's killing is the result of (Israel's) helplessness and irreparable defeat against the Palestinian Resistance group,” he explained.

Kanaani said the blood of the slain Hamas leaders “will definitely create a wave of resistance and motivation to fight the Zionist Occupation, not only in Palestine but also in the region.”

Arouri is the most senior Hamas leader killed by Israel since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7.

Israel has launched non-stop air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

The Israeli colonial regime has killed more than 22,185 Palestinians and injured 57,035 others, according to Gaza health authorities. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have died in Hamas attacks.

However, since then, Haaretz has revealed that Israeli army helicopters and tanks have, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians that Israel claims to have killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

Israel's onslaught has caused devastation in Gaza, with 60% of the territory's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

(she)