Suara.com – TikTok celebrity Ira Nandha is now in the spotlight of netizens. However, not because of family content, but rather the story of her husband's affair, Elmer Syaherman.

In line with Ira Nandha's popularity soaring due to being a victim of an affair, the TikTok celebrity's endorsement rate was leaked. No half-hearted, prices start from IDR 7 million to IDR 45 million.

“Aji is capable, beating top artists,” said @faaraaaa who uploaded a price list for Ira Nandha's endorsement on TikTok, Tuesday (2/1/2023).

In the list, one Instagram Story is priced at IDR 7 million to IDR 15 million. One post on the Instagram feed costs IDR 15 million, while IG reels or TikTok videos cost IDR 25 million.

The price is even higher if the package includes one TikTok video and IG Reels mirroring, priced at IDR 45 million.

Apart from this nominal value, the price is no less fantastic, when Ira Nandha set the price at IDR 30 million. This value is only for six hours of photoshoot outside the MUA.

According to the uploader, Ira Nandha's endorsement rate beats Instagram celebrity and YouTuber Tasya Farasya. “It just went viral, the paid promotion price beats Tasya Farasya's,” he said.

Based on news circulating, Tasya Farasya charges IDR 5 million for Instagram Stories. If you refer to this data, it's not wrong if @faaraaaa says that Ira Nandha's paid promotion price is higher than Tasyi Athasyia's twin.

Tasya Farasya at the Mums Festival Event from Pregnant Friends (Doc. Pregnant Friends)

Not just IG Story, Tasya Farasya is said to only charge IDR 12 million for one post on Instagram Feed. Meanwhile for Reels, the price is IDR 18 million.

For information, Ira Nandha is a former flight attendant and is now active on TikTok social media. Ira Nandha and Elmer Syaherman have a son named Kavi Ibrahim Syaherman or Kavi who is popular on TikTok.

On the TikTok account @iranandha, Ira Nandha often uploads videos about Kavi's daily life. Because of this, Ira Nandha is known as Ibok Kavi.

Not a few netizens idolize Kavi because of his active and lively behavior.

Apart from that, there were also quite a lot of moments shared about Kavi playing with Ebra, Ruce Nuenda's child, when they were both still very small.

Now, his name is becoming more prominent after Ira Nandha exposed the affair between Elmer Syaherman and Bella Damaika. This illicit relationship did not happen just once, because the TikTok celebrity once confronted the perpetrator in early 2022.