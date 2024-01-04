Suara.com – Indonesian National Team defender Iqbal Gwijangge believes that the playing style of the U-17 Indonesian National Team and U-19 is no different.

The former captain of the Indonesian U-17 national team said that the style of play used by Bima Sakti at U-17 and Indra Sjafri at U-19 was not too different because they both implemented progressive ball control.

Indonesian U-19 national team player Iqbal Gwijangge after undergoing training for the Indonesian U-19 national team at Field A, Gelora Bung Karno Complex, Thursday (04/01/2023). (ANTARA/FAJAR SATRIYO)

“I think it's almost the same because coach Indra's way of playing is controlling the ball, don't lose the ball, progressive control and I think all the players can adapt,” said Iqbal Gwijangge after undergoing training for the Indonesian U-19 national team on Field A, Gelora Bung Karno Complex, Thursday (4/1/2024).

“We also rely on speed because Indonesia has a lot of fast players, and I think this is a good strategy because we can adapt,” he continued, as published by ANTARA.

Regarding the instructions so far during the training camp, Iqbal was instructed to be disciplined and continue to be trained to remain professional.

“Yes, the instructions are possible, I think all coaches are the same. We are told to be disciplined on and off the field, maintain our attitude, always be professional,” he said.

“We also have to increase our own training. If we train in the afternoon, we want to add more, but if we train in the morning, maybe add a little more in the afternoon to maintain the players' physical fitness.”

During the Indonesia U-19 training camp (TC), Iqbal often filled the position of defensive midfielder. The 17 year old player did not mind the change in position.

“There is no problem with that (position), I will follow the coach's requirements. Whether I want to be a central defender or midfielder, I am always ready,” said Iqbal.

“I can also learn to play two positions because nowadays in modern football we have to be able to play two or many positions so that we can help the coach if there is a lack of strategy in the game.”

A total of 34 players included in the Garuda Nusantara squad began undergoing TC from December 30 until it ended on January 28.

Later, the players who are part of the current squad will compete for their respective positions in the promotion and relegation selection system.