Stock market, the most anticipated IPOs for 2024

The start of 2024, projected as a more accommodative period with falling inflation and interest rates, has reinvigorated investor interest in stocks, pushing many of 2023's most anticipated IPOs to slide into 2024. With a projection that could collectively worth over $100 billion, 2024 looms as a golden age for new public enterprises. Faced with this scenario, the need to identify the main IPOs expected for this year emerges.

In the current context of the financial market, attention is focused on the imminent listing of the fast fashion giant, Shein, which aspires to surpass a previously achieved $66 billion valuation. That figure aims to position Shein with a market valuation higher than H&M's $27 billion, but still lower than the $127 billion of the titanic Inditex, Zara's parent company. Shein, according to sources such as Reuters, could become one of the most valuable Chinese entities to debut on Wall Streetbacked by banking giants such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley.

At the same time, the IPO landscape sees the emergence of other notable entities. The social network Reddit, according to Bloomberg, is once again in the process of consulting with key investors with a view to a future initial public offering (IPO). The company, with roots in San Francisco, is seriously considering entering the stock market during the first quarter of the year. This decision is further supported by pre-existing collaborations established with leading financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, both involved in preliminary evaluations that position Reddit in a perspective of valuation around 15 billion dollars.

A 2024 of glory also for Rubric, a cloud data management platform supported by giants such as Microsoft. The company could go public as early as next quarter, according to Bloomberg. The last rating was 4 billion dollars. No less significant is the rise of Skims, the fashion brand founded by Kim Kardashian, which could debut on the stock market with an approximate valuation of $4 billion. Indeed, rumors regarding the possible listing of the brand had emerged in July, with fundraising amounting to around 270 million dollars. Similarly, Fanatics Inc., a major player in sports merchandising, is making significant progress towards its IPO, having already brought on board major financial figures such as Goldman Sachs and Barclays.

But the Silicon Valley sector is anxiously awaiting the eventual listing of Databricks, specializing in data analysis and artificial intelligence. The latter recently raised over $500 million, boosting its overall valuation to 43 billion. This renewed interest in IPOs is particularly evident considering the recent stock market debuts of companies such as Arm, Instacart and the German Birkenstock, which have attracted the attention of investors in 2023. Finally, Stripe Inc., specializing in e-commerce payment solutions, which after continuously postponing its IPO due to unstable market conditions, in 2024, may consider an alternative such as a direct listing.

