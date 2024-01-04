Installing a beta carries certain risks, although it is rare for it to result in a failure as serious as a soft brick. However, when updating to the iOS 17.3 beta, some users have encountered a worrying problem: their devices They get stuck in an infinite loading loop, without being able to start the system. The error has been acknowledged by Apple itself on its developer page.

The second beta of 17.3 has just been withdrawn, as some iOS and iPad devices could not finish booting after installation. The problem has a solution going back to a previous versionalthough a previous complete copy would be necessary to carry out this process without losing all our data.

“iOS and iPadOS 17.3 beta 2 have been temporarily retired due to an issue that prevented a small number of devices from booting. If your device is in this state, you can recover it by entering recovery mode and restoring a previous version of iOS.”

This is the updated message that currently appears in the beta release notes for iOS and iPadOS 17.3. The second beta has caused some devices to bootloop. This is an error that means that the iPhone never starts up, even if it keeps loading the home screen or the update animation.

The only solution in this case is to use recovery mode, connect the iPhone to the computer and restore a backup or install a previous version from scratch. If you do not have a full backup of the previous version, downgrading will result in complete data loss.

Apple has admitted the problem, so a solution is expected in the next beta version. Meanwhile, the only way to revive a bricked iPhone is as described.

