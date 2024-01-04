loading…

The judges enter the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo/AP

THE HAGUE – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings regarding the proceedings launched by South Africa against Israel regarding the Gaza war on 11 and 12 January 2024.

The news was revealed on Wednesday (3/1/2024), according to a Reuters news agency report.

South Africa had asked the ICJ on Friday to issue an urgent order declaring Israel breached its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention in its crackdown on Hamas.

Israel said it would appear before the Court to contest the charges.

Courts usually take a week or two to issue a decision on emergency measures after a hearing.

The Court's decision is final but does not have the authority to enforce it.

Israeli officials are reportedly worried about the International Court of Justice's decision because it could further damage the country's image if the court declares that the Zionist colonial regime committed genocide in Gaza.

