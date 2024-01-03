Suara.com – The results of the latest Polling Institute survey show that the electability of presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate number 2 Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka is still at the top. The second pair is Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and the third is Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD.

In the findings of the Polling Institute survey for the period 26–28 December 2023 or after the vice presidential candidate (cawapres) debate, Prabowo-Gibran's electability was at 46.2 percent. It is known that this figure does not increase significantly when compared to the survey for the period 15–19 December 2023.

“After the vice presidential debate, it was quite stagnant from 46.1 percent to 46.2 percent,” said Polling Institute researcher Kennedy Muslim when presenting the results of a survey monitored online in Jakarta, Wednesday (3/1/2024).

Then the Anies-Muhaimin pair followed in second place, with an electability of 24.6 percent. According to Kennedy, this figure increased by 2 percent from the survey for the period 15–19 December 2023.

“It's been pretty stable in our last two surveys. “It fell slightly to 22.6 percent, but rose again to 24.6 percent,” he explained.

The last or third position is still occupied by Ganjar-Mahfud. The electability of candidate pair number 3 is at 21.3 percent or an increase of 0.8 percent compared to the previous survey period.

“After the vice presidential debate, there was an increase, although not significant, around 0.8 percent, from 20.5 percent to 21.3 percent,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy said that the increase in the electability of Anies-Muhaimin and Ganjar-Mahfud compared to the survey for the period 15-19 December 2023 came from swing voters or voters who had not yet made their choice.

“There is a decline in swing voters or those who previously did not have a choice. From 10.8 percent to 7.8 percent; “And this goes to candidate pairs number 1 and 3, at least that's what was recorded from our telephone survey data,” he explained.

Furthermore, Kennedy explained that the reason voters chose Prabowo-Gibran was because they believed that the candidate pair was the most convincing and sustainable figure for President Joko Widodo.

“Those with a firm image, continuing Jokowi's leadership, military background, supported by Jokowi, the majority are Prabowo,” he said.

Then, voters decided to go to Ganjar-Mahfud for psychosocial reasons, such as being the most convincing, just liking it, being honest, and feeling that there was proof of the candidate pair's performance results.

Polling Institute survey findings regarding the electability of presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs participating in the 2024 Election were presented online in Jakarta, Wednesday (3/1/2024). (screen capture)

Meanwhile, the reasons for choosing Anies-Muhaimin are more prominent in the desire for change, the most capable of leading, smarter and more Islamic.

According to Kennedy, the narrative of change initiated by Anies-Muhaimin has become embedded in society.

“Those who say they want this change, Mr. Anies' branding narrative is already embedded in the minds of voters. “Those who want change are in the majority with Anies and Muhaimin,” he said.

It is known that the Institute Polling Survey was conducted between 26-28 December 2023 with a population of Indonesian citizens aged 17 years and over or married and owning a cell phone.

A sample of 1,246 respondents was selected through a combination of random digit dialing (RDD) and double sampling (DS) methods.

The margin of error for this survey is estimated to be approximately 2.9 percent at a 95 percent confidence level, assuming simple random sampling. Meanwhile, interviews with respondents were conducted by telephone by trained interviewers. (Between)