ING is bleak about the prospects for the sale of electric cars.

How will future taxes for electric cars be structured? Joost should know. While a government still needs to be formed, the end of 2025 is not very far away.

It may feel far away. But in the political world of making plans, conducting debates, making and implementing laws, a period of two years is peanuts. So it helps to have a government. The ING economists therefore have a gloomy view of the sales of electric cars.

1. Unclear government

It has everything to do with ambiguity from the government. For example, it is not known what will happen to the motor vehicle tax for EVs after 2025. If the system remains the same as is currently the case, EV drivers with their heavy electric cars will pay a significant hit to MRB.

2. No affordable offer for the masses

Whether this scenario will become reality remains to be seen. The fact is that these fears may slow down sales of electric cars, according to economists at ING. This is not the only cause. Another reason that EVs are not selling like hot cakes is that there are not yet enough affordable models for the middle class, the bank outlines. The subsidies hardly help. A large part of the pot even remained filled in 2023.

3. Charge at home

A third factor is charging an electric car. Anyone who does not have a driveway must rely on public loading. It is not a romantic image that local residents with EVs have to roll the dice to see who can occupy those few charging stations in the neighborhood. And leaving the house at 8:00 PM because Keesje has just moved his EV so you can charge it is a hassle. Only charging at the fast chargers is also not a nice solution.

In short, there are plenty of reasons why sales of electric cars are not going as fast as the government might have hoped. There are many EVs in our country, but these are mainly lease cars. Whether or not encouraged by the employer to drive electrically. The electric vehicle fleet in the Netherlands now accounts for about 32 percent. The European average is 15 percent.

ING economists expect car sales of approximately 370,000 cars in 2024. This means that the market is still not at pre-corona levels. In 2019, 446,000 new cars were sold.

This article ING: uncertainty hurts sales of electric cars first appeared on Ruetir.