The Infonavit balance can be a great support in situations of economic need, which is why it is important to know that there are ways to access this money by following a series of requirements that are set by the institute. This can represent an important support in case you find yourself in a situation of unemployment or another problem of an economic nature.

For these reasons, here you can find the necessary resources to be able to consult the money you have saved, as well as the means to use in case of an emergency.

How to check your saved money?

It is necessary to know the amount of money saved in order to be able to use it when necessary. On the one hand, you can go directly to the Infonavit branches to request this information.

The same way, You can make this query yourself by entering the My Infonavit Account portalwhere you will have to enter your account and go to the “Savings” and “How much have I saved” section.

How to withdraw the Infonavit balance?

There are two ways in which you can withdraw your savings, the “unemployment refund” o “return due to death”.

When you become unemployed, you can request a percentage of the saved capital. For this procedure, they will only ask for an INE and a document that validates your name and your RFC.

In the event that a family member died during the last year and is part of the 1972-1992 Savings Fund, you only have to enter the Savings Fund Return and follow the steps offered by the institute.

