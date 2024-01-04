The flu, between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, puts thousands of Italians to bed struggling with known symptoms: fever, exhaustion, headache. The picture is clear, but the consequences of the wave of infections must be assessed in depth. “This large flu epidemic in progress, so massive, will cause damage for who knows how long at the level of antibiotic-resistant bacteria”, is the warning of Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, who explains to 'Adnkronos Salute because it fears an impact on 'super bugs': “Huge quantities of antibiotics are being used – it reports – I understand that unfortunately they are prescribed after two days of fever or are used 'self-prescription'”, that is, without consulting with your doctor doctor, “and for this reason I believe that we will see the damage for the next few months or even years. In a country that is the worst in Europe in terms of resistance to antibiotics. I continue to maintain that Italians should be educated in a different way. Today, in fact, they are 'rude' even in the use of drugs and especially in the use of antibiotics.”

“Today the problem is certainly that of influenza viruses, H1N1 and H3N2” in particular, “which is added to the respiratory syncytial virus (Rsv) and also to a high circulation of bacterial infections, i.e. traditional pneumonia, pneumococcal infections. Once again on the horizon it is not the type of infections, but the quantity, because such an imperious growth in respiratory infections had not been seen in the last 15 years, at a reporting level, and probably even before”, he further states.

“Covid – he points out – has never actually represented a problem in the last 3 months, it was only for those who wanted to represent it that way. As we have said many times, 80% of hospitalizations even in the months of November and December in reality it was not due to the infection linked to Covid, but to people who entered the hospital for other reasons and then accidentally tested positive for Covid. So let's definitively put the Covid problem behind us which, I must say, was not a significant problem except for those, especially the elderly, who have not had their booster vaccinations.”

Today, Bassetti reiterates, the problem is the flu and the exploit of respiratory infections in general: “There is a significant rise in infections and in the end many of these cases circulating in the community arrive at the hospital”.