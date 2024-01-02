Infestation 88 changes its name to Infestation: Origins due to the connotations of the original title: they claim that they were unaware of the double meaning of “88”.

When we were only one day into 2024, the indie studio Nightmare Forge Games announced, through IGN, the video game “Infestation 88“, a survival horror with Mickey Mouse in a murderous version, now that the short Steamboat Willie is in the public domain.

One of the first topics of conversation this year, the use of Mickey Mouse as a public domain character, took a back seat in the case of Infestation 88which provoked much discussion due to its title: is it a neo-Nazi apology?

He number 88 It is used by many neo-Nazis as an acronym for “Heil Hitler” (because “H” is the eighth letter of the alphabet), alone or together with the number 14 (which also has cloth).

Do you know it? Nightmare Forge Games apparently did not know this, and seeing that the game had caused controversy, they decided to change its title, 24 hours after announcing it: it is now called Infestation: Origins.

Infestation 88 did not hide any double meaning in its title or logo, but they decide to change it

In the statement, they explain that they chose the name Infestation 88 for symmetry with the design of the art and the logo, since The game is set in 1988.. “Unfortunately, we were unaware of any additional meaning of the number 88. But after finding out, we are changing the name of the game to Infestation: Origins.”

“We apologize for our ignorance and appreciate that we were informed so quickly so we could change it as soon as possible.”

In previous interviews on Inverse and IGN, the creators already denied any further Nazi connotations and briefly referred to it as “Infestation '88” before abandoning the number entirely to leave the controversy behind.

They also stated that, due to the media attention that the game has received, they have decided not to reveal the names or resumes of the developers to respect their privacy, although they say on their website that They have experience in horror games since 2010.

On the other hand, they acknowledged in IGN that, to put together the quick trailer, they used Elevenlabs AI (voice through artificial intelligence) although for the final game they will use voice actors.

As for the game itself, Infestation Origins It will be an episodic survival horror for one to four players where we will face “Mickey Mouse“, but naturally without having his name or the modern appearance of the Disney mouse, since those rights remain with Disney. In addition to the mouse, there will be other characters from popular culture and urban legends.