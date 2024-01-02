Suara.com – The Indonesian national team was helpless after being beaten 0-4 by Libya in a trial match at the Mardan Sports Complex, Turkey, Tuesday (2/1/2024) evening WIB. There are not many dangerous opportunities that the Garuda squad can score goals from.

Libya's goals were scored by Ahmed Ekrawa in the 26th minute and Omar Al Khouja in the 58th minute, Elgelaib 84, and Alaa Al Qajdar 90+5. Meanwhile, the Indonesian national team had very few opportunities because it was difficult to break down the opponent's defense.

The defeat received a lot of attention from netizens. Some responded with anger, but there were also those who responded with jokes or jokes.

As stated by the account @msd**** in the comments column of the Instagram account @zona.timnas.id. He joked that Garuda deliberately lost so that it would not be monitored by opponents from Group D of the 2023 Asian Cup.

“Everything is lost so that the Japanese don't read it,” wrote @msa with a laughing emoticon.

Other netizens also responded casually to this comment. There are also those who agree.

“The problem is that it looks like changing full players is like trying really hard for every player,” wrote @hans*****.

“Seems like part of the strategy bro,” replied @aalh*****.

Apart from that, the Indonesian National Team will return against Libya on January 5. After that, the Garuda squad will meet Iran on January 9.