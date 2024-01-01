Although it may seem impossible, this recreation of the GTA VI trailer made with the Grand Theft Auto 5 engine is almost identical to the video presented by Rockstar, saving for the technical differences.

If we had to choose the most impressive trailer of last year 2023, that would undoubtedly be that of GTA 6. After a long time of waiting, Rockstar left us with our mouths open in the early hours of December 4 to 5.

Finally we could see the first trailer of GTA VIa release planned for 2025 (no date). The bad thing is that PC players will have to wait, because it will be released initially on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It is something common (unfortunately) in the latest Rockstar releases, such as GTA V or Red Dead Redemption 2. To liven up the wait, you can always watch the trailer for GTA 6 and again.

The first official images of the game hide a lot of details, from the presence of the Miami Joker, to the parodies of the viral videos of the state of Florida. Some players even try to find connections with the Vice City of the past.

Shortly after the trailer was released, some users tried to recreate it with the GTA V engine, without success. But now a fan has achieved a real feat.

This is the first GTA 6 trailer with the GTA V engine

Obviously, there are clear technical differences compared to the official GTA VI trailer. It's normal, because Rockstar's new game will use a much more advanced graphics engine than GTA 5, a game that is already more than 10 years old.

However, the work that the user has done RavenwestR1 It is magnificent, and certainly much better than the recreations we saw weeks ago.

Using the GTA V engine, cutting scenes from here to there, or even rescuing Michael De Santathis fan has recreated the GTA 6 trailer with assets from the previous installment.

It is truly wonderful, because practically nothing has been left out. The trailer has parodies of viral videos, nods to real events, parties, the stunning Lucía in a bikini (she is not that overwhelming, mind you), and each and every scene in GTA 6.

The technical quality is not the same, and some changes have been applied (Trevor as a gardener, a panther instead of a crocodile…), but Overall it is a very good recreation.

It looks like it will be a few months until we see a second GTA VI trailer, so other users will surely make their own recreations in the coming months.

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time. Its launch will take place in year 2025first in PS5 y Xbox Series X|Sy later on PC (and let's not rule out versions for the next generation of consoles). What did you think of this recreation in GTA V?