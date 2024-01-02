Inclusion allowance of up to 6,000 euros per year for families with an ISEE income of less than 7,560 per year with people over the age of 67 and/or disabled people

Yesterday we officially started with theinclusion allowancethe form of support for people in difficulty and who must enter the world of work that has replaced the Basic income.



The inclusion allowance is available to families with disabled people or members who are minors or over 60. Specifically, families with an ISEE not exceeding 9.360 euro if there are minors or 6000 euro without particular conditions. The threshold becomes 7560 for families with people over the age of 67 and/or in conditions of serious disability or non-self-sufficiency. In all cases, the real estate assets must not exceed 30 thousand euros, with the exclusion of the residential house with a value for IMU purposes of no more than 150 thousand euros.

Il movable assets must not exceed 6,000 euros, increased by 2,000 euros for each member of the family unit following the first up to a maximum of 10,000 euros. A further increase of 1,000 euros is foreseen for each minor after the second or of 5,000 euros for each member in conditions of disability and 7,500 euros in conditions of serious disabilities. No member must be the owner of a motor vehicle with a cylinder capacity exceeding 1,600 cc or motor vehicles over 250 cc registered in the 36 months prior to the request for inclusion allowance.

They cannot benefit from theinclusion allowance subjects subjected to precautionary or preventive measures or sentenced with a final sentence. Unemployed individuals must not have submitted voluntary resignation within 12 months following the date of resignation.

L’inclusion allowance it is paid monthly and consists of a discount from 480 euros to 6,000 euros nod more 3.360 euro per year in the case of a home rented with a registered contract. The benefit is provided for a maximum of 18 months but can be renewed for another 12 months, subject to a one-month suspension.

With the'inclusion allowance comes the Information system for social and working inclusion (SIISL) where you can find information on job offers, training courses, internships and projects useful to the community. The recipients of the benefit are required to actively participate in the professional placement process. It is not possible to refuse offers of permanent employment without distance limits within the national territory or within 80 km of domicile, nor on a full-time or part-time basis, not less than 60% of full-time hours or with a salary of no less to the minimum wages provided for by collective agreements.

You can apply for the inclusion allowance on the website ofINPSpatronages and tax assistance centers (CAF),

