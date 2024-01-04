Three Kings Day is approaching and with it, people are looking to buy the traditional bagel. Although this product usually increases in price at these times, there are those who have discounts, as the beneficiaries of the National Institute for the Elderly (INAPAM).

As long as you have your valid credential, discounts can be applied to you in some bakeries in Mexico.

Here we list some of the participating bakeries, where you can buy your Rosca de Reyes with INAPAM discount:

Willy's Pandería (5 percent): Federal Highway Campeche-Mérida Mz. 1 Lt. 19 Col. San Francisco Kobén, in Campeche, Campeche.

Forest Bakery (20 percent): Acuña no.665 Note, Centro neighborhood, in Saltillo, Coahuila.

La Espiga Bakery (10 percent): Ignacio Zaragoza no.424, Centro neighborhood in Colima, Colima.

Sebastián Bakery (10 percent): February 5 without number, Centro neighborhood, in Atizapán de Zaragoza, State of Mexico.

Sarahy Bakery (30 percent): Social Center II, Cebadales neighborhood, in Cuautitlán, State of Mexico.

Lupita Bakery (10 percent): Antonio Nava de Catalán no.16, colony 20 de Noviembre, in Iguala, Guerrero.

San Agustín Bakery (10 percent): Plaza de la Constitución no.5, Palmar de Bravo neighborhood in Puebla, Puebla.

El Rico Pan Bakery (20 percent): Juárez numbers 6A and 7A, Colonia Centro in Villahermosa, Tabasco.

MV

Themes

Inapam discounts three kings thread

