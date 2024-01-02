Suara.com – The Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) will report the Chairman and Members of the Central Jakarta Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu) to the Election Organizer Honorary Council (DKPP) following a typo or misspelling of the year in the summons letter addressed to Gibran's vice presidential candidate (cawapres). Rakabuming Raka.

Deputy Commander of Alpha TKN Prabowo-Gibran, Fritz Edward Siregar, assessed that the saltik was a form of unprofessionalism at the Central Jakarta Bawaslu.

“We will report the members, chairman and members of the Central Jakarta Bawaslu to DKPP. For reasons of unprofessionalism,” said Fritz at the TKN Media Center, South Jakarta, Tuesday (2/1/2023).

“The first unprofessionalism was sending an invitation letter referring to last year, such as saying that it was impossible for us to appear at the Central Jakarta Bawaslu on January 2 2023,” he continued.

Apart from legal reasons, reporting is also done for other reasons.

“The reason for the unprofessionalism and leadership that occurred is that the incident as alleged was an incident and date on December 3 2023, if we refer to Perbawaslu 7/2022 related to the findings and report that 7 days since it was discovered was the time that the Central Jakarta Bawaslu had to follow up on an alleged violation,” said Fritz.

“And now we can see, are the 7 days counted from December 3 or since when? That is a big question that we will ask tomorrow when we attend the Central Jakarta Bawaslu,” he continued.

Fritz emphasized that Gibran's activity of distributing milk on car free days was not a political activity, let alone a campaign.

“That the events of December 3 2023 were not a campaign action. Mas Gibran did not wear campaign clothes or attributes, did not invite voters, did not spread the campaign vision and mission, did not have a self-image, which does not fulfill the campaign elements as intended by PKPU 15 of 2023,” said Fritz.

TKN Highlights Saltik in Bawaslu Letter

Previously, the Deputy Chair of the Prabowo-Gibran TKN, Habiburokhman, admitted that his party had indeed advised vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka not to attend the Central Jakarta Bawaslu summons on Tuesday, January 2 2024, even though the summons was acknowledged as having been received.

Habiburokhman explained the reasons why his party suggested that Gibran did not need to attend. The main reason is because of a typo or typo on the part of the Central Jakarta Bawaslu in the summons letter dated December 29 2023 which was sent to the TKN secretariat office in Slipi, West Jakarta. TKN received the letter the next day at 16.26 WIB.

The writing error was in the date of summons. The Central Jakarta Bawaslu should have written Gibran's summons for January 2 2024, but the letter said January 2 2023.

“This is the letter, so the first summons to attend is January 2 2023, this is a letter that doesn't make sense. It's like he's playing with a time machine because he was summoned for a year ago,” said Habiburokhman at the TKN Media Center, South Jakarta, Tuesday (2/1/2023).

Based on the guidance of the Central Jakarta Bawaslu in his summons letter, TKN then advised Gibran not to appear at the relevant summons.

“That's why we suggest Mas Gibran not attend because his summons is formally flawed. At the same time, it doesn't make sense to attend on January 2 2023,” said Habiburokhman.

Attend Wednesday Call

The Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) confirmed that vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka would fulfill the summons of the Central Jakarta Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) on Wednesday (3/1).

The confirmation of Gibran's presence was conveyed by the Deputy Chairman of TKN Prabowo-Gibran, Habiburokhman.

Habiburokhman said that his party had received a recall letter from Bawaslu which was received at the secretariat in Slipi, West Jakarta this Tuesday afternoon.

“There is also a letter, second, on Tuesday, January 2 2024, received in Slipi, the same place at the Slipi secretariat on January 2 2024 at 17.35, yes, for a call on January 3 2024 at 13.00. Actually, it didn't take 1 x 24 hours to fulfill elements of suitability for the call,” said Habiburokhman at the TKN Prabowo-Gibran Media Center, South Jakarta, Tuesday (2/1/2024).

However, after coordinating with Gibran, TKN confirmed Gibran's presence on Wednesday afternoon.

“But we are coordinating with Mas Gibran, so until now he has insisted on coming tomorrow,” said Habiburokhman.

Prabowo-Gibran TKN Secretary, Nusron Wahid emphasized the same thing. He said that Gibran would be present at Bawaslu at the time stated on the invitation. Gibran will be accompanied by representatives from TKN, one of whom is Habiburokhman.