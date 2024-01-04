Alien faces with open mouths drawn on the road indicate the presence of fixed devices: in the Imperia area the “hunt” for the speed camera writer begins

January 4, 2024

The long battle over speed cameras enters a particularly creative, indeed artistic, chapter in Liguria. In recent months gods have appeared on the Aurelia drawings on the asphalt that indicate the presence of a speed camera. The first in Bordighera, near the device in the Giunchetto area, while in the last week the writer drew them in the two entrances of Sanremo, where two other speed measurement devices were recently installed. The first is near Capo Nero and the other on the Tre Ponti straight, in Corso Mazzini. The horizontal graffiti portrays the face of a robot or an alien with an open mouth and wide eyes and arrives in a year in which in the province of Imperia several new veloxes have been installed and intelligent traffic lights that hit those who run a red light. Some of these have also sparked controversy both because some systems are managed by private individuals on behalf of the Municipality or the Province, thus generating a double profit, and because the speed limit is considered too low compared to the road on which it is located. Several appeals have been presented and even the mayor of Ventimiglia Flavio Di Muro asked Anas to increase the limit to 70 kilometers per hour instead of the current 50 on State Road 20.

Source: Ansa.