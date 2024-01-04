Loading player

While these days in much of Italy and southern Europe the climate is particularly mild despite it being January, in the north of Scandinavia and Russia unusually low temperatures are being recorded, even by the standards of the region, where in winter it is normal for temperatures to reach below -20 °C. At several weather stations in Swedish Lapland, temperatures around -43 ºC were recorded: these are among the lowest recorded in Sweden since 1999. Similar temperatures were also recorded across the border in Finland.

In Oslo, the capital of Norway, a minimum temperature of -25 ºC is expected on Saturday 6 January: if it is actually reached, it will be the lowest temperature recorded in the city in more than 40 years. These low temperatures are expected to affect parts of Scandinavia until early next week.

In the south there were no such extreme temperatures but there was heavy snowfall and strong winds which created problems. In much of the region, schools were closed, and many roads, rail routes and ferries were suspended. The greatest disruptions occurred especially in southern Scandinavia. In Sweden during the night between Wednesday and Thursday about a thousand cars remained blocked by snow on a motorway, and in Norway an important motorway was also closed. In Denmark the authorities have advised against travel that is not strictly necessary due to the poor condition of the roads. In Finland two skiers died due to an avalanche.

At the same time in some areas of Western Europe there have been floods and floods, as well as particularly high temperatures for the season in Spain and in Italy. In northern France, rivers in some cases reached levels similar to historic records recorded during a flood in November: around 300 people were evacuated.

A storm arrived in the United Kingdom, called Henk by the official meteorological service: temperatures remained mild but there were strong winds and very intense rainfall, and around 10 thousand homes were left without electricity. A man died when a tree fell on his car. The Netherlands and neighboring German regions have also recorded particularly heavy rainfall in recent days, and there are fears that the situation could worsen in the coming days.

In Italy, heavy rainfall is expected starting from Friday, especially in the north, and from Saturday also in other areas of Italy. Nonetheless, temperatures are not expected to decrease particularly, and snowfall will only arrive in the mountainous areas at high altitude.



