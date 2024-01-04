Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 3 Ganjar Pranowo promised a program to eliminate bad credit for farmers.

This was conveyed by Ganjar in front of thousands of farmers in Kutukan Village, Randublatung District, Blora, Central Java.

The program plans that Ganjar will realize if elected president have been welcomed by farmers.

“Thank God, sir. Oh Allah, I hope Pak Ganjar will be president so that my debt will be paid off (so that my debt will be paid off),” said Wagiman, one of the farmers, Thursday (4/1/2024).

Wagiman admitted that he had a debt of IDR 11 million at the bank. The debt is to finance agriculture. However, due to crop failure, he was unable to pay in installments.

“It's been stuck for six months. My house has been visited to confiscate it. Yes, I hope Pak Ganjar can help,” he said.

Another farmer, Umiyati (35), said a similar thing, who said that Ganjar's debt relief program was a highly anticipated program.

Confide in arrears in installments

“It's true, sir, I'm confused about what to use to pay off my debt at the bank. The price of the harvest keeps dropping and the yield isn't much because of pests. I'm already three months behind on my installments,” said Umiyati.

He admitted that he was confused and looked for other debt to cover his IDR 50 million debt. However, because the amount was quite large, he could not get the money.

“Today my prayer was answered, Mr. Ganjar came with the program we wanted. If our bad debts are paid off, of course we can farm comfortably and be even more active,” he said.

On that occasion, Ganjar said that the debt issue was indeed a serious problem for farmers.

For this reason, apart from rolling out a program to increase subsidized fertilizer, ensuring the availability of fertilizer, seeds and medicines, the problem of farmers' bad debts will also be something he wants to resolve.

“Yes, after yesterday we had a program to write off bad debts for fishermen, the farmers also protested, we also wanted it, sir. That's why after we calculated it, the amount wasn't much, around Rp. 600 billion. We will also write that off later,” said Ganjar.

Eliminating farmers' bad credit, continued Ganjar, aims to get farmers back on their feet. They are said to be in a slump and unable to pay installments due to pandemic conditions, weather and natural disasters. They can return to production by eliminating bad debts at the bank.

“So that our farmers can get up again, produce better so that our food needs are met,” he said.