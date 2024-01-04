This weekend the film awards season begins, headed by lthe Golden Globes what They will give their recognition to what their critics considered the best of 2023.

Awards such as the Critic's Choice Award, the SAGs and the BAFTAs will follow, to finally conclude with the most anticipated awards for the entire film industry in general, the Oscarsthe highest recognition given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Academy has issued a list with the names of those shortlisted, plus nominations from some other organizations, the outlook is clear about the possible winners in more categories.

Get to know the five films that are poised to win the awards:

Barbie

Greta Gerwig's film has at least 21 nominations between the Golden Globes and the Critic's Choice, in categories such as best actress, for Margot Robbie; director, screenplay and even best cinematic achievement.

While on the Oscar shortlist it took categories such as best soundtrack and best original song.

Oppenheimer

Makeup and hair, soundtrack and sound are the categories in which this story about the creation of the first atomic bomb, directed by Christopher Nolan, was shortlisted.

Combining his nominations at the Critic's Choice and the Golden Globes, he also has 21, in categories such as best dramatic film, director, screenplay and cast.

Poor things

It received 19 mentions in categories such as best comedy or musical film at the Golden Globes, as well as best editing at the Critic's Choice Award, where Yorgos Lanthimos could also win best director.

In addition, it managed to place itself on the Oscar shortlist for makeup and hair, soundtrack, and visual effects.

The Moon Killers

As a member of the Academy, Martin Scorsese is one of the darlings of the Oscars, But he has earned that preference with important films such as “Goodfellas”, “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Irishman”, which although they have given him nominations for best actor, they have only given him the award in 2007 with ” “The Departed”.

Now, with the story of the Native American tribe of Osage County, Oklahoma and how they were murdered when oil was found on their lands, the renowned filmmaker achieved 19 nominations between the Golden Globes and Critic's Choice Awards. While those shortlisted for the Academy include makeup and hair, soundtrack, original song and sound.

Maestro

With Bradley Cooper as director, producer and star of this film about the American composer Leonard Bernstein, who was the first conductor born in the United States to achieve worldwide fame, 12 categories were won at the Critic's Choice Awards and the Golden Globes, including best film and best drama film.

In the Oscar shortlist she also managed to be taken into account for best makeup and hairstyle, as well as best sound.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions