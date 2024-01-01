In Oxford, there is a whole team of people putting dots on a map. 15,202 little dots representing 15,202 'Roman coin treasures'. 5,986,657 coins minted between 30 BC and 400 AD that have been found, validated and documented all over the world.

The map is amazing and gives a very accurate vision of what the economic power of the Empire really was. Treasures have been found in Yemen, in the Urals and even in the Okinawa prefecture in Japan.

However, what attracts the most attention is Sri Lanka and southern India. How is it possible there are thousands of Roman coins?

What is a coin like you doing in a place like this? It is surprising, above all, because looking at the map we can see that in the Arabian Peninsula, Iran or Pakistan there are hardly any treasures. What's more, following the “Silk Road” (a route that we know the Romans traveled and used often) there are not many treasures either.

And the south of India is very far away. Above all, if we take as a reference the Roman ports (which were concentrated in the Red Sea and, for some time, in the Persian Gulf). The logical thing, as happens in the rise of the Nile or on the Silk Road to China, is that we would see a “dotted line” (more or less defined) that connected the Empire with the final destinations, but this is not the case.

We have found things around the Strait of Mandeb and on the Arabian coast of the Strait of Hormuz; but nothing further until Gujarat, already in India. Why are there so many coins so far from Rome?

The key is in time. In the weather. The Romans used the monsoons (a type of seasonal wind characteristic of the Indian Ocean) to sail from their naval bases to the Tamil kingdoms of southern India. Those kingdoms had intense commercial relations with Indochina and Indonesia.

In this way, Roman ships arrived loaded with glassware, wine, gold and silver and returned, months later (when the weather was favorable), loaded with spices, pearls, ivory and other exotic products. It is believed that in Muzuris, one of the great ports of the subcontinent in that period, there was a temple dedicated to Augustus. In other words, the Roman colony was numerous and possibly stable.

This fits very well with the map, actually. Because, remember, it does not mark places where coins have been found in isolation. It marks the discovery of 'treasures' and to transport large quantities of coins a ship is better than any type of road transport of the time.

The case of Sri Lanka. On the ancient island of Ceylon, there were also two great waves of trade with Rome. The first during the 1st century (like the rest of the Indian subcontinent) and the second starting with Constantine in the 4th century. That (and the relative stability of the Sri Lankan kingdom until the arrival of Europeans centuries later) was what has facilitated the conservation of so many coins.

In conclusion, how can we not think about the Roman Empire? A few months ago controversy broke out about whether men were too often in the Roman Empire. It sounded strange, but seeing this kind of thing… the feats that the Romans achieved with technology much less powerful than ours are worthy of admiration. Another day, we talked about Okinawa.

