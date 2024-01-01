In Canada, sanitary pads have been made available free of charge in all bathrooms in public buildings, including those for men. The law came into force last December 15th and aims to make sanitary pads and tampons available to any person, at the same time making anyone with a menstrual cycle feel at ease by allowing them to go to the bathroom that reflects their own. type. This last aspect is therefore aimed at trans men, people born female but who identify as men or who are undergoing a transition to the male gender.

The Liberals, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party, promised in the last elections to make pads and tampons available free of charge in all public bathrooms in buildings under the control of the federal government. With the entry into force of the law, these products were also made available in men's bathrooms.

The campaign to make tampons available for free in bathrooms was launched by Rachel Ettinger, founder of the social enterprise Here for Her, who had already submitted an action in this regard to the Canadian parliament in 2020.