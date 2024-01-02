The increase, approved by the Government, follows that of the inflation forecast by Nadef for 2024, i.e. 2.3%. Consumer associations protest: “they are unjustified”. And in March they could grow again

January 2, 2024

The Council of Ministers has approved the increase in motorway tolls adjusted to that of the inflation forecast by Nadef for 2024 at 2.3 percent. However, this will only happen until the end of March when the concessionaire companies will have made public the economic-financial plans (PEF) which have not yet been produced. After that the risk is that there will be further increases even higher than the inflation rate estimated by Nadef as the increase foreseen by the Milleproroghe is a safeguard measure for the dealers to give them more time to present the economic-financial update proposals.

Consumers are protesting



Meanwhile, consumer organizations are protesting. According to Assoutenti the increases “are unjustified and only favor the profits of private motorway managers” and asks Parliament to “vote against” the Milleproroghe rule. For Codacons “instead of increasing tolls, they should be decreased as a form of compensation for the serious disservices recorded on motorways in 2023” and the intervention of the Price Guarantor is invoked. “After car insurance (increase of almost 8%), telephone costs and the end of the protected gas market”, according to consumer organisations, this latest increase in tolls will further aggravate the situation of Italian families. “All rumors that will reignite inflation and reduce spending capacity.”

Autostrade per l'Italia: there have been no increases since 2018



Autostrade per l'Italia points out that there have been no increases since the collapse of the Morandi Bridge in 2018, with the exception of some increases authorized for individual sections with an interministerial decree signed by Salvini-Giorgetti in 2023. The first motorway concessionaire passed in May 2022 to a new group of partners, including the Blackstone and Macquarie investor funds who in turn have shareholders to be accountable to. However, tolls on the A24-A25, the so-called Parks Highway, should not increasein concession to the Toto group which, after having regained the concessions, guaranteed to maintain the same tariffs as 2017 until 2032.