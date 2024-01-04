The physical format is in free fall in different sectors and video games are no exception. The digital era burst into the 21st century and the pandemic that began in 2020 accelerated the transition to new forms of consumption. This impacted the sales of discs, such as CDs, DVDs and Blu-ray, making it a risky bet. The change is here and an important chain began with the withdrawal of the physical format in its branches.

Video: The end of the physical format

Best Buy begins with the withdrawal of movies and series in physical format

According to various reports, the technology and entertainment store chain Best Buy began with the withdrawal of the physical format in its branchesthis by complying with their 2023 announcement in which they indicated that starting this year, 2024, They would remove CDs, DVDs and Blu-ray from their stores since the business in this format has collapsed and there is no reason to continue selling works through that medium.

The news immediately caught the attention of the video game industry because the main fear is that Best Buy will also apply the gradual withdrawal to gaming titles, closing one more option for a market niche that is falling apart.

Users report that Best Buy removed DVD and Blu-ray works from its shelves

Will Best Buy stop selling video games in physical format?

However, at the moment there are no plans for this to happen in terms of gaming because according to official information from Best Buy, the withdrawal of the physical format in its branches is related to entertainment sectors such as musiche cine and the TVso that the CDs, DVDs and Blu-rays that have their days numbered and will be withdrawn starting this year have to do with movies and series, not with video games.

Do not miss it: Guillermo del Toro warns about the disappearance of the physical format

So far, the Best Buy chain has not updated the details about its withdrawal strategy from the physical format, so it can be considered that it only applies to music, movies and TV. The company pointed out that it was impossible to compete with the consumption of works via streaming, but at that time it did not point out anything related to video games.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Video: The inevitable fate of video game services

Fuente 1Fuente 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News