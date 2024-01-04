loading…

Muhammed Mosque in Newark, New Jersey, USA. Photo/muhammadnewark mosque/Instagram

NEW JERSEY – An imam was shot outside a mosque in Newark, New Jersey, according to a statement from authorities on Wednesday (3/1/2024).

The shooting occurred at 06:16 (11:16 GMT) outside the Muhammad Mosque-Newark. The victim, who was not identified by police, was transported to state University Hospital and is in critical condition.

An investigation is underway. Authorities declined to release additional information regarding the shooting incident.

Several telephone calls to the mosque made by Anadolu seeking additional information regarding the incident went unanswered.

NBC New York reported that the victim was Imam Hassan Sharif. A person with that name is listed on the mosque's website as its permanent imam.

(she)