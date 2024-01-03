It seems that Ahmet and Suzan are becoming more comfortable together. The two have just separated and have decided to leave the problems of the past behind to establish a beautiful friendship. Although the businessman has let Ömer's mother know that he is keeping a more personal opinion about her! Has he fallen in love with Suzan again?

As soon as Sarp saw his father alone with that woman, he called his mother and Şevval immediately showed up at the restaurant to interrupt the evening. She is not going to allow her husband to rebuild her life!

“I see that you were counting the hours and minutes to leave me,” Şevval reproaches Ahmet. Sarp's mother is convinced that Suzan is after her ex-husband and that she has waited for her divorce to approach him.

Ahmet tries to reassure his now ex-wife, but she continues with the show: “I'm not going to allow Suzan or anyone else to be with you.” And she also throws a glass of water in her face! Will Ahmet be able to rebuild her life without her ex-wife meddling?

