Tonight, El Hormiguero received a visit from one of the most influential actresses in our country, Ester Expósito. The actress has chatted with Pablo about the success and the drastic change that her life has undergone in recent years.

Ester has also confessed one of her great fears: spiders. Something very contradictory with another of the animals that attracts him the most: the white shark. Pablo Motos has not overlooked this contrast, but Ester has defended herself: “I find him to be a very disturbing being, they scare me, but it is true that then my Instagram algorithm is full of spiders,” she said on the program. Furthermore, she claims that when she sees a spider she freezes.

However, white sharks fascinate him: “I'm dreaming of going to see one and doing that thing where you get into a cage in the sea,” he said. The young woman assures that she watches many videos about them, revealing one of her great passions. Did you expect it?

The content to which the information refers is part of a program from November 23, 2022 that Antena 3 broadcast again this Thursday.