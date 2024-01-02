Suara.com – Legal Aid Institute (LBH) advocate Yusuf sent a summons against the Chairman of the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) Rahmat Bagja.

Because, they consider four reports related to alleged violations by vice presidential candidate number 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka and the Minister of Trade who is also the General Chair of the National Mandate Party (PAN) Zulkifli Hasan as not fulfilling the formal requirements.

“This subpoena is related to our demand that Bawaslu be fair in the process of taking action against cases reported by the public,” said one of the advocates, Said Kemal Zulfi, at the RI Bawaslu office, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (2/1/2024).

Kemal explained that this subpoena was a continuation of several reports submitted by three of his clients, Mirza Zulkarnaen, Ichwan Setiawan, and Muhammad Fauzi.

There are four client reports, including on Friday, November 24 2023, his party submitted a report to Bawaslu RI with number 017/LP/PP/RI/00.00/XI/2023, with the reporter Muhammad Fauzi and the reportee Gibran regarding alleged election violations in during the United Villages event by the Association of Indonesian Village Governments (APDESI) which Gibran attended.

Then, on December 11 2023, Reporting Party Muhammad Fauzi again reported Gibran Rakabuming Raka to Bawaslu RI regarding alleged election violations during the distribution of milk boxes in the Car Free Day (CFD) area, in Central Jakarta, Sunday 3 December 2023.

Furthermore, on December 15 2023, Reporter Ichwan Setiawan reported alleged agi election violations against Gibran Rakabuming Raka for campaigning at the Luhur Al-Tsaqafah Islamic Boarding School, South Jakarta, Sunday 10 December 2023.

Apart from that, Reporter Mirza Zulkarnaen reported Zulkifli Hasan regarding alleged administrative violations regarding procedures, procedures and campaign mechanisms at the National Meeting of the Indonesian Market Traders Association (APSI), in Semarang City, Central Java, on December 19 2023.

“These four reports were rejected and not followed up. This is our serious concern, so today we are sending a summons to the Chair of the Indonesian Bawaslu,” said Kemal.