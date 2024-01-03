After the disappointing reception of Nomad Soul in 1999, Quantic Dream He wanted to vindicate himself with a total commitment to narrative games. Fahrenheit was the name of the title that landed in 2005 to allow us to shape a story at will based on transcendental decisions.

The work was released on PS2, Xbox and PC, and set a trend for the future of David Cage's projects. The French developer linked itself to a genre that it dominates like few others, but in the mid-2000s it was necessary to understand exactly what we were going to play. The tutorial was available at Fahrenheitalthough it was by no means essential to play it.

We could jump straight into the action if we wanted, but those who chose to try out the controls were able to discover David Cage himself greeting them. And the creative modeled and dubbed himself to guide newcomers to the video game, so he could explain first-hand how to venture into paranormal New York.

Completely breaking the fourth wall, Cage places us on a film set controlling a dummy doll and goes on to tell us the most basic steps. Of course, at all times we have a small map in the upper right with the developer so we don't lose sight of it. All the possible situations that we will experience in Fahrenheit They are recreated in the barely six minutes of optional tests. “Be careful: you are entering a world where anything can happen…”, concludes the developer for a part of Fahrenheit that not everyone got to see.

