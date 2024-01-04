If you have an old LG Smart TV and were thinking about upgrading to a more current model, you may be save good money. Because the Korean company has issued a statement that has surprised both users and specialists. In it he confirms that his old televisions can now access an update that revitalizes them so that they continue to provide maximum performance.

The Re:New program arrives

To face the change in trends, LG establishes the Re:New program in relation to the way in which updates to its webOS operating system are distributed. The days of extremely limiting the range of televisions that could receive the new versions are over. And that means that you will be able get more out of your screen even if it has more time than you might imagine. Because, until now, it was not thought that the 2022 models, for example, would be updated.

With the Re:New program, the latest version of the webOS operating system will reach all OLED Smart TVs that went on sale in 2022. That is, without a doubt, a great novelty. In addition, the QNED Mini LED 8K models, the LG OLED Objet Collection Posé and the different Smart TVs that are part of the LG OLED Flex family will also receive the update. In addition, they will not be the only old models that are updated, leaving LG open to the possibility that there are many other televisions that will “come back to life.”

Tu TV takes an evolutionary leap

LG mentions that users who have one of the televisions included in this upgrade program will enjoy a new experience over the next five years. The most important aspect is that, thanks to this version of webOS, the company's Smart televisions They become an entertainment hub more connected and with many more possibilities. Right off the bat, when you turn on the screen, the operating system now greets users with a warm welcome in which it takes the opportunity to analyze viewing habits in order to provide personalized recommendations.

The entire system is more customizable and offers greater capacity when it comes to enjoying both television channels and streaming platforms and their content. This includes, for example, the Quick Card user interface, which divide items into categories with the intention of guaranteeing that it is easier to access the content that interests the user at all times. For example, there are categories not only for movies or television, but also for sports, video games or music.

In addition to easier navigation, the latest version of webOS reinforces the security and privacy of users so that they can better enjoy their television and its applications. This is crucial in view of the fact that more and more smart devices can be connected around the Smart TV, so users take into account security as one of the most important factors.

Users who find themselves with a new webOS update on their Smart TV without expecting it, should know that they will have support for the new versions that arrive in the next five years. It will remain to be seen in the future if LG decides to increase this level of support or if it complements it in some other way. For now, this is an important step in the fight against the obsolescence of Smart televisions. Also, as we said, there will be more older models that will enter the Re:New program, so if you have a slightly old Smart TV that is not on the list, don't throw in the towel!