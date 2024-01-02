If you have no idea where to start buying a gift for the Three Wise Men and you don't want to spend too much but you need it to arrive quickly, these gadgets from Amazon arrive on time and they are worth less than 50 euros. They are a good idea for anyone you have to give as a gift and you will surely get it right.

Amazon Echo Pop

The Amazon Echo Pop is a great gift for Kings if you don't know what to buy. Plus, now you can get it at a discount and for less than 25 euros.

A perfect gift for anyone and that will make our daily lives easier thanks to the fact that it allows us to listen to music through services such as Spotify, Apple Music or Deezer in addition to use Alexa to order what we want. We can learn English, tell Alexa to tell us a recipe to make today or tell us the news of the day in a few minutes.

Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is another of the best gifts you can give these days if you want it to arrive in time for the Three Wise Men. An HDMI device that allows us to have Internet on our television and have control of all the streaming applications that we use every day such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+…

It costs less than 30 euros and it has voice control with Alexa or a remote control from which we can control everything we want: the volume, direct access to the main applications or with playback controls to pause the video or advance, for example.

Airfryer Create

If you are looking for a cheap and compact air fryer, the one from Create is worth less than 50 euros to give as a gift this Christmas. It has a capacity of one and a half liters and a temperature selector between 80 degrees and 200 degrees. With 900W of power, different cooking and programmable modes, as well as automatic shut-off. It is available in several different colors and at an affordable price, suitable for all budgets.

Auriculares Bluetooth Xiaomi

Giving headphones as a gift is always a good option and Xiaomi is a brand that will ensure quality at a good price. The Redmi Buds 4 Lite They are worth less than 25 euros and have a modern, lightweight design and a charging case in which you can take them anywhere.

They are available in several different colors and have an autonomy of five hours of listening for a single charge and up to twenty hours in total if we use the case so you won't have to worry about chargers. A cheap, light and sweat and rain resistant option with IPX4 protection.

Belkin external battery

Another essential gift is an external battery. It helps us to have autonomy on any device regardless of the brand or model and this is Belkin tiene 10,000 mAh so we will have autonomy for all types of devices or for several recharges of our mobile phone. It costs less than 25 euros and It has two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports so that we have full compatibility.